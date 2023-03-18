Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery Roller Derby opens season tonight

Saturday night at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, the Montgomery Roller Derby team will host the...
Saturday night at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, the Montgomery Roller Derby team will host the West Florida Roller Derby in the “Shamrock and Roll” bout.(Montgomery Roller Derby)
By James Hayes
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday night at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, the Montgomery Roller Derby team will host West Florida Roller Derby in the “Shamrock and Roll” bout.

This event is open to all ages and is fun for the whole family. Tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID). Kids aged five and under are free. The doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the bout will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The benefiting charity for the season opener is the Family Sunshine Center, which fosters hope and healing for survivors of family violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking through the provision of crisis intervention, safe shelter, counseling, advocacy, and supportive service.

Montgomery Roller Derby will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Family Sunshine Center.

About Montgomery Roller Derby

Montgomery Roller Derby is a skater-operated, non-profit athletic organization of women, men, and volunteers that fosters strength in individuals and active engagement with the community. Montgomery Roller Derby represents individuals from various backgrounds, attitudes, and skill levels.

The league’s goal is to promote strength and self-esteem and to create a sense of camaraderie and friendship that extends into the community through the support of local businesses, arts, and charities. The mission is to deliver a quality sport to the River Region and the greater derby community while promoting fitness, team building, community action, and leadership. Montgomery Roller Derby offers opportunities for positive change in women’s and men’s physical, social, and mental health.

MRD embodies the great American tradition of roller derby by bringing the sport to a new generation of Montgomery fans! Roller derby offers a unique blend of athletic competition and entertainment.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses
Selma’s mayor has filed a court motion against the city council after he says it failed to...
Selma mayor says council working to ‘dismantle city government’
15-year old Brayden Brown plans to fly alone before he can drive alone. This Alex City teen has...
‘The sky’s the limit’ for one Alexander City teen

Latest News

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Brackets busted! Top teams fall before Day 2
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
The video shows two men start to move the wheelchair. Then one of them, who has been identified...
NHL executive’s son suspended from college team after pushing woman’s wheelchair down stairs
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston holds up the championship trophy after defeating Tennessee 74-58...
March Madness: Unbeaten South Carolina chasing third title