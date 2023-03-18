Montgomery Roller Derby opens season tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday night at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, the Montgomery Roller Derby team will host West Florida Roller Derby in the “Shamrock and Roll” bout.

This event is open to all ages and is fun for the whole family. Tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID). Kids aged five and under are free. The doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the bout will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The benefiting charity for the season opener is the Family Sunshine Center, which fosters hope and healing for survivors of family violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking through the provision of crisis intervention, safe shelter, counseling, advocacy, and supportive service.

Montgomery Roller Derby will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Family Sunshine Center.

About Montgomery Roller Derby

Montgomery Roller Derby is a skater-operated, non-profit athletic organization of women, men, and volunteers that fosters strength in individuals and active engagement with the community. Montgomery Roller Derby represents individuals from various backgrounds, attitudes, and skill levels.

The league’s goal is to promote strength and self-esteem and to create a sense of camaraderie and friendship that extends into the community through the support of local businesses, arts, and charities. The mission is to deliver a quality sport to the River Region and the greater derby community while promoting fitness, team building, community action, and leadership. Montgomery Roller Derby offers opportunities for positive change in women’s and men’s physical, social, and mental health.

MRD embodies the great American tradition of roller derby by bringing the sport to a new generation of Montgomery fans! Roller derby offers a unique blend of athletic competition and entertainment.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.