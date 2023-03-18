Advertise
Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail, authorities say.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a handful of people have been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a jail.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, five individuals are facing charges for attempting to get narcotics into the parish jail.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jamie Guidry, 41, is facing charges that include possession with intent to distribute narcotics, the introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.

Authorities said Jewell Herron, 42, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Coy Simpson, 45, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The sheriff’s office said Kerwin Williams, 40, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Darius Washington, 35, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The Iberville Parish Jail is located about 17 miles south of Baton Rouge.

