First Alert: Remaining chilly as we welcome in Spring on Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder than normal conditions remain in place as we close out Winter Sunday and welcome in Spring on Monday. Overnight lows the next two nights will be near to below freezing with frost possible. Afternoon highs will also remain below normal both Monday and Tuesday. Once we get past Tuesday, we are tracking a big warm up! We will be back into the 70s and 80s by the end of the week. We are also giving a First Alert, for rain and storms that we are tracking Friday into Saturday.

Tonight looks to be the coldest night we are tracking as of late. Lows, area wide, will drop into the 20s and 30s under clear skies. Winds will be breezy out of the north around 5 to 10 mph. Frost is possible for some, but the winds will limit that potential.

Spring officially begins on Monday! The Spring Equinox occurs at 4:24 PM. While we welcome the new season Monday, it will not feel like it outside. Highs remain in the 50s to near 60 degrees on Monday with lows in the 30s. Frost is looking likely Monday night through the early morning hours on Tuesday, as winds will be light to calm and skies will be clear.

After a frigid and frosty start to our Tuesday, temperatures quickly rebound into the middle 60s by the afternoon. Sunshine and dry conditions prevail during the day. Lows are more mild, around 40 degrees Tuesday night with mostly clear conditions.

The warming trend continues Wednesday. Highs are back into the 70s with sunshine and lows will hover on either side of 50 degrees during the overnight period.

Thursday and Friday, will be the warmest days over the next week. Highs will warm back into the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will be on the increase, as south winds increase ahead of our next cold front that looks to roll into the region late week into the start of next weekend.

First Alert - We are introducing a low end rain chances Friday into Saturday that will likely increase as we get better forecast model data into the Storm Track Zone. A cold front is forecast to swing across the region as we wrap up the week. Right now, there are indications that we could see some strong to severe storms with the Friday/Saturday front. Something we will track closely over the next week.

Behind the front, we will see temperatures slightly cool into the 70s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s. We are tracking more rain as we move through the day on Sunday. A bit more active of a weather pattern starting Friday into Saturday and lasting through the start of next week.

