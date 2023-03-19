MPS hosting job fair for prospective teachers, bus drivers and more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The teacher shortage has been a problem in Alabama for years, and some say the pandemic further highlighted the issue.

Some school districts add they see a void in more than just teaching staff.

“We’ve seen shortages with our bus drivers, our cafeteria workers, as well as our educators, even administrators,” said Jade Jones, Senior Communications Officer for Montgomery Public Schools.

The school district has all types of job openings.

Currently, MPS is trying to entice young people to work in its classrooms – even those without an education degree.

“We have to go back to the basics,” Jones said. “Reaching out to those students that are graduating from colleges, and also reaching out to those who may not have taken that traditional path of graduating with a degree in education, but they have a passion for teaching.”

The MPS official says the district is trying to recruit “harder and smarter.”

As students head off for spring break, MPS will host a job fair at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

The job fair will be held this Monday from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It’s a chance for prospective educators to hear about a wide range of jobs and get their questions answered under one roof.

“Bring that smile, resume, winning attitude, and we would love to sit down and have a conversation with you,” Jones said.

A link to current MPS job openings can be found here.

