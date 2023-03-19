Opelika Man arrested for attempted murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday night, the Opelika Police Department arrested 38-year-old Deandre Lamar Hails for attempted murder.

According to OPD, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Brannon Avenue.

As officers were responding, a victim arrived at the emergency room at the East Alabama Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, Hails was arrested for attempted murder.

No further information is available at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch with the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

