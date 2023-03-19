YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery increased its membership count in two west Montgomery locations through a membership tailgate drive sponsored by the City of Montgomery.

The Kershaw and Cleveland Avenue branches of the YMCA have seen a drop in enrollment within the last three years due to the pandemic.

“We know sometimes there are barriers,” said Audrey Graham, District 4 Montgomery City Councilwoman, “they can’t afford to pay the monthly fee.”

Graham and District 7 Councilman Clay McInnis use funds to pay for one-year memberships at the two West Montgomery locations to help them receive more funding and encourage people to get more involved.

“We want to make this to be one of the tops,” Graham said. “We have membership high, they are coming in, they know they need staff here, and it can get the same funding any other Y gets because West Montgomery should never be overlooked.”

The special memberships are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those interested in joining can check for available spots at the Kershaw Branch (334) 265-1433 or the Cleveland Avenue Branch (334) 265-0566.

