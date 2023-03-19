Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The YMCA of Greater Montgomery increased its membership count in two west Montgomery locations through a membership tailgate drive sponsored by the City of Montgomery.

The Kershaw and Cleveland Avenue branches of the YMCA have seen a drop in enrollment within the last three years due to the pandemic.

“We know sometimes there are barriers,” said Audrey Graham, District 4 Montgomery City Councilwoman, “they can’t afford to pay the monthly fee.”

Graham and District 7 Councilman Clay McInnis use funds to pay for one-year memberships at the two West Montgomery locations to help them receive more funding and encourage people to get more involved.

“We want to make this to be one of the tops,” Graham said. “We have membership high, they are coming in, they know they need staff here, and it can get the same funding any other Y gets because West Montgomery should never be overlooked.”

The special memberships are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those interested in joining can check for available spots at the Kershaw Branch (334) 265-1433 or the Cleveland Avenue Branch (334) 265-0566.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
Saturday night at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl, the Montgomery Roller Derby team will host the...
Montgomery Roller Derby opens season tonight
Mack A Snyder (pictured) was last seen on March 16, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. His last known location...
Missing Coffee County man has been found

Latest News

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery increased its membership count in two west Montgomery locations...
YMCA of greater Montgomery recruiting new members at tailgate event
On March 18, at approximately 2:19 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in...
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard
Arkansas' Ricky Council IV is fouled by tk10 during the final seconds of the second half of a...
Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness
The money raised at the boil will be used to help students buy books for their board exams.
Faulkner physical therapy students host crawfish boil