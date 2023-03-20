2 dead in separate weekend shootings in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died after separate shootings in Selma over the weekend.

According to Selma Police Chief Kenta K. Fulford, the first fatal shooting occurred on Friday around 6 p.m. in the area of 2nd Avenue. The victim, identified as Georgio Howell, 21, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The second fatal shooting happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Alabama Highway 14 East. The victim, identified as Gerald Johnson Jr., 19, was also taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A motive was not determined in either shooting, Fulford added.

The Selma Police Department and Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are asking the community to help solve these homicides. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Selma police at 334-874-2125, the secret witness line at 334-874-2190, the Dallas County DA at 334-874-2540 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

