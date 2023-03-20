Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 dead in separate weekend shootings in Selma

Two people have died after separate shootings in Selma over the weekend.
Two people have died after separate shootings in Selma over the weekend.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died after separate shootings in Selma over the weekend.

According to Selma Police Chief Kenta K. Fulford, the first fatal shooting occurred on Friday around 6 p.m. in the area of 2nd Avenue. The victim, identified as Georgio Howell, 21, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The second fatal shooting happened Sunday around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Alabama Highway 14 East. The victim, identified as Gerald Johnson Jr., 19, was also taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A motive was not determined in either shooting, Fulford added.

The Selma Police Department and Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are asking the community to help solve these homicides. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Selma police at 334-874-2125, the secret witness line at 334-874-2190, the Dallas County DA at 334-874-2540 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
Special memberships were on first-come, first-serve basis
YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
On March 18, at approximately 2:19 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in...
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard

Latest News

A frosty cold start to Sunday.
What to know about spring freezes
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
1 juvenile dead after ATV crash
Police do not cross
Eufaula man dead after hit by vehicle on South Eufaula Ave.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is beginning a resurfacing and widening project on...
Resurfacing, widening project begins Monday on U.S. Hwy 31 in Montgomery