Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man and woman on drug charges.

On March 17, Auburn police arrested 20-year-old Trevon Jamar Henderson and 22-year-old Mya Renea Patterson both from Auburn.

Henderson was charged with the following:

Drug trafficking

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana first degree

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Patterson was charged with possession of marijuana of second degree.

The arrest stems from officers initiating an investigation that developed evidence that illegal narcotics were being sold at a residence in the 900 block of Old Mill Road. Narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant, which was executed at the residence on March 17.

Police located pills that were made to look like prescription drugs, but field tested positive for fentanyl. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

In addition to the illegal narcotics, three firearms and approximately $2,000 were seized.

Henderson is being held on a $79,000 bond and Patterson is being held on $1,000 bond.

Both were transported to the Lee County Jail.

