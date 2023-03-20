Big warming trend this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy first day of spring, Central Alabama! It feels anything but spring-like this morning with subfreezing temperatures in most communities. The very cold start will give way to highs in the middle and upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunshine will slowly warm us up this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The first night of spring will also be cold. Another freeze is likely in many locations with lows right around 32 degrees. Frost development is a good bet with skies being mostly clear and winds staying calm.

Then the warming trend is on...

Highs will go from the mid-60s on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies to the upper 70s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. You can also say goodbye to the 30s after Tuesday morning.

Temperatures warm up big time this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Plenty of sun is again in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. This will boost temperatures into the 80s each afternoon with a southerly breeze around 10-15 mph. Both days will be dry and a little on the humid side.

A cold front will push in Friday evening and night, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms with it. A few strong, gusty storms are possible with this system given the ingredients we will have in place across Alabama, though the severe risk is very low at this point.

Cooler air will push in behind the rain for the weekend as highs return to the 70s. The sky will feature plenty of sunshine on Saturday, followed by some additional cloudiness on Sunday.

Rain and storms are likely Friday night. A few strong storms are possible. (WSFA 12 News)

We can’t rule out a few showers and/or thunderstorms on Sunday as Gulf of Mexico air surges northward across Alabama. Right now those chances are at 30%.

Higher chances of rain return Sunday night and early next week. That setup does not look like one supportive of severe weather at this point, but it’s late March so we will keep watching!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.