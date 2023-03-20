Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cullman County deputy sent to hospital after drug arrest

Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital
Sheriff's deputy goes to hospital(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose call with EMS this afternoon at a home just off Highway 222 in Good Hope.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, the suspect left the scene before being pulled over by a Cullman Co. deputy and arrested.

On the way to jail, the deputy started feeling bad. He thought he may have been exposed to something on the scene, so he pulled over and called for help.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked over and was then released.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
Special memberships were on first-come, first-serve basis
YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
On March 18, at approximately 2:19 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in...
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard

Latest News

Rachel Holmes is collecting items and donations for Ukraine to take overseas.
Jefferson County woman taking Ukraine supplies, donations overseas
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
ALEA shares concerns about drug related DUI’s
The group is traveling to all 50 states on a "Kingdom to the Capitol Tour."
Kingdom to the Capitol tour visits Montgomery
Today was a special celebration for Maggie Street Missionary Baptist Church in Montgomery which...
Maggie Street Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 125th year anniversary