Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family files amended lawsuit in Walker County inmate death

Family files amended lawsuit in Walker County inmate death
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Anthony ‘Tony’ Mitchell has filed an amendment in the federal lawsuit after Mitchell died at Walker Baptist Hospital while in police custody in January.

According to court documents filed Monday, Mitchell was housed in cell BK5 or the ‘drunk tank’ detox room, and referred to the place he was kept as a “bare unlit concrete isolation cell”. This type of cell is not intended for long-term housing of inmates, but rather intended to hold detainees temporarily.

The lawsuit also states the room Mitchell was in was lacking a toilet and sufficient means to ensure proper personal hygiene.

Another new portion of the complaint says corrections officers denied Mitchell water for over 70 hours and his meals did not include a beverage. The lawsuit says Mitchell can be seen holding a cup to the window of his cell as if asking for water. Mitchell had his last cup of water at around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 23 prior to his death Jan. 26, according to the lawsuit.

During Mitchell’s 14-day stay, court documents say he was denied medical treatment and no medications were administered until the morning of his death. Records state that Mitchell was to receive a Haldol injection, but it was not given to him.

WBRC reached out to Walker County Sheriff’s Office for comment and we were referred to their attorneys.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
Special memberships were on first-come, first-serve basis
YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Deandre Lamar Hails was arrested for attempted murder on Saturday by the Opelika Police...
Opelika Man arrested for attempted murder
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
ALEA shares concerns about drug related DUI’s

Latest News

J.B. Somers chose Kelly Clarkson as his coach on NBC's “The Voice” that aired on March 20, 2023.
Another Montgomery native advances on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this season
From the left, Marquet Caldwell and Michael Lamar Jr. are two of three suspects charged in a...
3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting
Holtville teacher wins Class Act award.
Holtville High School teacher loves hands-on science projects
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Montgomery named ‘Outstanding Defense Community’
The Drug Enforcement Administration says the most common tranquilizer is xylazine.
Ala. lawmakers to debate mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl