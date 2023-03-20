Advertise
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife also poisoned himself, investigators say

Brian Mann was charged for attempted murder on Sept. 2, 2022.
Brian Mann was charged for attempted murder on Sept. 2, 2022.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man who was arrested for poisoning his wife with lead tried to cover his tracks by also consuming the toxic metal, according to investigators.

Brian Mann was charged with attempted murder on Sept. 2, 2022 after his wife, Hannah Mann, was hospitalized for lead poisoning earlier in the year.

Recently available court documents say that Mann was asked by investigators if he and the couple’s children were also getting sick when his wife was sick. Mann said that his children had been tested and were fine, but he had never been tested. Police asked Mann to get tested, and an X-ray revealed lead inside his body.

However, court records say the nurse practicitioner who took the X-ray believes the lead had only been there a short time. Investigators believe Mann purposefully ingested the lead to make it look like he was being poisoned all along.

