Holtville High School teacher loves hands-on science projects

Holtville teacher wins Class Act award.
Holtville teacher wins Class Act award.
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Lauren Woodruff has taught America’s future scientists and engineers in the classroom for three years.

“I just love being able to get out and do things with something that we’re learning,” Woodruff said, “That’s what really drew me to science.”

Mrs. Woodruff teaches physical science, chemistry, and biology. She lives to be active and hands-on in her science classes. One of their latest projects involved measuring speed and the speed bumps at Holtville High School.

“I’m surrounded by great kids here at Holtville High School,” she said. “I love it here!”

The science teacher is invested in this community. She’s also the varsity cheer coach and looks forward to teaching and cheering on her kids for years to come.

“It’s a great place to be; there’s nowhere else like it,” Woodruff added. “It’s a great community to be a part of.”

