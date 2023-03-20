Jefferson County woman taking Ukraine supplies, donations overseas

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the war still raging this weekend.

A woman from Pinson will soon be heading overseas to help how she can.

“People are trying to live just normal daily lives but a lot of Ukrainians aren’t able to do that,” said Rachel Holmes. “They’ve been displaced from their homes, their schools have been blown up, and their families have been separated.”

She says it’s a living nightmare for many in Ukraine right now.

“Even though we’re not there living it ourselves, people are continuing to suffer and struggle through the realities of war,” Holmes added.

Though over 5,000 miles away, this is personal for Holmes and her family: “I am the oldest of seven. I have three biological siblings and three adopted and those three adopted siblings are from Poltava, Ukraine so I went on my first mission trip in 2018, I was about 14 years old.”

She’s visited Ukraine 11 times so far, saying her family continues to go back and build relationships with an orphanage and help with different camps and villages. She says a lot of her visits include making friendships with other believers in the churches there too.

Now, she wants to continue making a difference.

“We are leaving for Poland coming up pretty soon and we’ll be taking 9+ suitcases of clothing and medical supplies,” Holmes said. “Then some things for the Army men -- like warm gloves and hats and toboggans and that kind of thing because it’s pretty cold over there.”

Holmes says it’s about more than just bringing basic needs; it’s to show encouragement and love from those living half a world away.

“That’s just something I believe is important to do- to help others if you can and show the love of Christ,” she added.

While she’s collected all physical donations already, they are still accepting monetary donations through their GoFundMe. Holmes says most of the money is going to food, transportation, and shelter for Ukrainians who need it most.

