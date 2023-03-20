Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Leaders to address relationship between military, River Region community

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Military leadership and elected officials will discuss the importance of the relationship between the military and the River Region community on Monday.

The new conference is set to take place at 1 p.m. inside the Montgomery Chamber. During the discussion, leaders will announce the national designation of the Montgomery River Region as an outstanding defense community.

Joining senior military leaders will be Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, County Commission Chair Doug Singleton and Col. Ryan Richardson, Commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing.

WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this event on our app and Facebook page.

Reporter Julia Avant will provide additional updates during our newscasts at First at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Special memberships were on first-come, first-serve basis
YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment
Deandre Lamar Hails was arrested for attempted murder on Saturday by the Opelika Police...
Opelika Man arrested for attempted murder
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
ALEA shares concerns about drug related DUI’s
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
On March 18, at approximately 2:19 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in...
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard

Latest News

Holtville teacher wins Class Act award.
Holtville High School teacher loves hands-on science projects
Police lights
Phenix City police, Crimestoppers offer reward for information in Dec. 2022 homicide
WSFA 12 News is honored to have earned three Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasts Association
WSFA 12 News wins 3 Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasters Association
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges