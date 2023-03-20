Leaders to address relationship between military, River Region community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Military leadership and elected officials will discuss the importance of the relationship between the military and the River Region community on Monday.

The new conference is set to take place at 1 p.m. inside the Montgomery Chamber. During the discussion, leaders will announce the national designation of the Montgomery River Region as an outstanding defense community.

Joining senior military leaders will be Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, County Commission Chair Doug Singleton and Col. Ryan Richardson, Commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing.

WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this event on our app and Facebook page.

Reporter Julia Avant will provide additional updates during our newscasts at First at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.