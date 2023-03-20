Advertise
Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery over the weekend

Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area Troy Highway at Virginia...
Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area Troy Highway at Virginia Loop Road on March 19, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released information on a traffic fatality that happened early Sunday.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the area of Troy Highway at Virginia Loop Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. She said a pedestrian had been struck by a Nissan Altima.

The pedestrian, identified as Noe Amadeo Mejia, 37, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

