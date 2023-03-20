Advertise
Phenix City police, Crimestoppers offer reward for information in Dec. 2022 homicide

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a homicide and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On December 13, 2022, at approximately 10:31 p.m., police responded to Riverview Apartments, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and was identified as 19-year-old Jaemond Denard Smith.

The circumstances surrounding this ongoing homicide are under investigation. No further details have been released at this time.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this homicide investigation, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867).

