Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Resurfacing, widening project begins Monday on U.S. Hwy 31 in Montgomery

A new business in downtown Auburn that serves unique and fun Korean cuisine had its grand...
A new business in downtown Auburn that serves unique and fun Korean cuisine had its grand opening Saturday(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is beginning a resurfacing and widening project on U.S. Highway 31 in Montgomery County Monday.

The project will consist of resurfacing U.S. Highway 31 from the Interstate 65 interchange to Hyundai Boulevard.  An additional lane will be built on the Interstate 65 South exit ramp and U.S. Highway 31 from the interchange to Hyundai Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of equipment and people working in the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2023, weather permitting.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
Special memberships were on first-come, first-serve basis
YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
On March 18, at approximately 2:19 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in...
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard

Latest News

Unique Korean restaurant holds grand opening in Auburn
Unique Korean restaurant holds grand opening in Auburn
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears
Source: WBRC video
Major west Alabama food bank moves to a bigger location
Source: WBRC video
Two dead following Sunday morning shooting in Talladega