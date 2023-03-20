Resurfacing, widening project begins Monday on U.S. Hwy 31 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is beginning a resurfacing and widening project on U.S. Highway 31 in Montgomery County Monday.

The project will consist of resurfacing U.S. Highway 31 from the Interstate 65 interchange to Hyundai Boulevard. An additional lane will be built on the Interstate 65 South exit ramp and U.S. Highway 31 from the interchange to Hyundai Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of equipment and people working in the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2023, weather permitting.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.