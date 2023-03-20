Advertise
Two dead following Sunday morning shooting in Talladega

Two dead in Talladega shooting over the weekend
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Talladega.

Montrelle Dontae Johnson, 22, and Djuante Nyjuwan Dickerson, 23, both of Talladega, were pronounced dead Sunday after a 3 a.m. shooting in the Talladega Downs apartment complex.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

