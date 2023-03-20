Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Unique Korean restaurant holds grand opening in Auburn

Unique Korean restaurant holds grand opening in Auburn
Unique Korean restaurant holds grand opening in Auburn
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new business in downtown Auburn that serves unique and fun Korean cuisine had its grand opening Saturday, March 18.

Mochiatsu is the name of the new spot-on North College Street. They are known for their variety of fluffy mochi donuts and Korean hotdogs. They also offer Boba tea.

The first 100 people in line received a voucher for a free donut. This eatery currently has 11 locations around the US - Auburn will be its 12th.

Owner Bin Chen says he is thankful for all the support from the community.

“We love to serve college students and young people,” said Chen. “Thank you guys for support us in downtown Auburn and I appreciate it.”

The restaurant is open Sunday - Thursday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local banking experts weigh in on recent bank collapses.
Regions Bank CIO talks recent bank collapses
The officers performed emergency aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital
Officers praised for efforts to save victim from vehicle in pond
Special memberships were on first-come, first-serve basis
YMCA gives out free 1-year memberships to increase enrollment
Man dead after Thursday shooting in Montgomery
On March 18, at approximately 2:19 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in...
19-month-old dies in house fire in Beauregard

Latest News

Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
300 summonses issued to prospective jurors as McCraney trial nears
Source: WBRC video
Major west Alabama food bank moves to a bigger location
Source: WBRC video
Two dead following Sunday morning shooting in Talladega
Bill planned for committee will prohibit discrimination for Alabamians with disabilities
Bill planned for committee will prohibit discrimination for Alabamians with disabilities