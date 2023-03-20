What to know about spring freezes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrrrr! That’s probably what this morning’s weather had you saying. Montgomery fell all the way down to 27 degrees after all. While that fell just shy of the record of 25 degrees, it was a bitterly cold start.

20s would be considered cold in January, but here we are on the first day of spring in late March. So yeah, I’d say this morning was pretty cold.

Typically the last freeze occurs in early or mid-March in Central Alabama. (WSFA 12 News/NOAA)

Freezes are not unheard of in late March in Central Alabama. They can and do happen. Honestly, they probably happen more often than you think. Montgomery’s average last freeze occurs on March 8th, but that’s just the “average” date.

The last freeze of the season experienced in the Capital City happens after March 8th every so often.

Since 2000, there have been six instances of Montgomery dropping to or below freezing after March 20th. Now when you talk temperatures as low as this morning’s 27 degrees the amount of times that happens this late in March goes down quite a bit.

The average last freeze in Montgomery occurs on March 8th. (WSFA 12 News)

Since 2000 there had only been one instance with a low temperature at or below 27 degrees after March 20th. That happened in 2013 when Montgomery fell to 26 degrees on March 27th.

So falling down into the 20s this late in the season is certainly on the unusual side. Not unheard of, but unusual.

Temperatures have fallen to the freezing mark as late as April 13th in Montgomery. April freezes are very rare as things need to come together in the perfect way to get temperatures that low in April. In the last 75 years there have only been five official freezes in Montgomery. The most recent occurred on April 8th back in 2009.

Looking forward there is another freeze on the way tonight. After that it looks like the pattern will flip and temperatures will be much warmer. That doesn’t mean we’re 100% in the clear from another frost or freeze, but the chances look very, very low until the fall!

