WSFA 12 News wins 3 Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasters Association

WSFA 12 News is honored to have earned three Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasts Association(Alabama Broadcasters Association)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is honored to have earned three Abby Awards from the Alabama Broadcasts Association for our efforts to keep viewers informed of the world around them.

The winners were announced during an industry awards ceremony Saturday evening in Birmingham.

WSFA 12 News picked up trophies in several categories including:

You can read more about the Abby Awards and take a look at other winning recipients here.

