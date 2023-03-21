3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three 18-year-olds were arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting that happened the night before.

Montgomery police say Marquet Caldwell, Michael Lamar Jr. and Jeremiah Jackson are each charged with first-degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. All three were booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility, however, mug shots were only available for Caldwell and Lamar.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Cotton Court Saturday night. She said the victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The affidavits state the victim was shot in the foot.

The court filings also allege the victim and another were in a home that was shot into, and that the suspects also shot into a vehicle that someone else was in.

Coleman said the suspects fled an attempted traffic stop while leaving the scene but were caught in the 100 block of West Vandiver Boulevard after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. She said officers found three assault rifles and one semiautomatic pistol.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

