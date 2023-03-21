Advertise
Alabama gymnastics prepare for Regionals

The Crimson Tide is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Norman Regional, with host Oklahoma as the No. 1 seed
The No. 8 Alabama gymnastics team will travel to Norman, Okla., for the 2023 NCAA Regional...
The No. 8 Alabama gymnastics team will travel to Norman, Okla., for the 2023 NCAA Regional Championships, announced Monday during the NCAA Gymnastics Selection Show.(Alabama Athletics)
By Carl Prather
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The No. 8 Alabama gymnastics team will travel to Norman, Okla., for the 2023 NCAA Regional Championships, announced Monday during the NCAA Gymnastics Selection Show.

Alabama is the No. 2 seed in the regional, with No. 1 Oklahoma the top seed. The Tide and the Sooners will be joined by No. 9 Kentucky and No. 16 Ohio State as the ranked teams in the regional field.

To begin the three round regional competition, NC State and Ball State will compete in a play-in matchup on Wednesday, March 29, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s regional semifinals.

Alabama will compete in the first semifinal session against No. 9 Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa. The Crimson Tide will begin the meet on the balance beam, rotating to the floor exercise and the vault before finishing out the day on the uneven bars. The meet will begin at 2 p.m. CT.

The second semifinal will feature No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 16 Ohio State, Arkansas and the winner of Wednesday’s play-in matchup between NC State and Ball State. The session will get underway at 7 p.m. CT.

The top two teams from each of Thursday’s semifinals will advance to the NCAA Regional Finals on Saturday, April 1, with the top two teams advancing to the NCAA National Championships.

