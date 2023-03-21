Advertise
Another Montgomery native advances on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this season

J.B. Somers chose Kelly Clarkson as his coach on NBC's “The Voice” that aired on March 20, 2023.
J.B. Somers chose Kelly Clarkson as his coach on NBC's “The Voice” that aired on March 20, 2023.(Source: NBC)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - J.B. Somers is the fourth person with Montgomery ties to wow “The Voice” judges this season.

Somers’ Tuesday night airing on the hit NBC show had him deliver a heartfelt rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You,” a song he dedicated to his sister who died from a drug overdose.

The 31-year-old Montgomery native - who currently lives in Nashville - earned two chair turns before picking a coach in Kelly Clarkson.

Season 23 of the NBC show has seen a number of people with Montgomery roots advance past the blind auditions. Somers joins fellow Alabama native D. Smooth on Clarkson’s team. Smooth was picked earlier this month, as were Montgomery teen Ryley Tate Wilson and Auburn University at Montgomery student Jerome Godwin III, whop both picked Niall Horan’s team.

