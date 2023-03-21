Auburn prepares for Gymnastics Regionals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The No. 12 Auburn gymnastics team is officially into the NCAA postseason and will be the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Los Angeles Regional held March 29-April 1 in Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA.

The Tigers will kick things off in the NCAA Regional Second Round on Thursday, March 30 and will compete in the afternoon session at 4 p.m. CT against No. 2 seed Utah, Southern Utah and Washington.

“No regional is easy and this one is an especially hard draw,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “UCLA is the top seed and hosting, while Utah has never missed a national championship. Between those two teams as well as a Missouri that has beat us this year, we have our work cut out for us. We need to be on our game and stay in our bubble to be successful.”

“I think it’s a big deal that our team has been through a difficult regional already and has made it to the Final Four,” Graba said. “We have to take it one day at a time, stay focused and perform. The postseason is tough, but we know what it takes to advance.”

The three-day tournament will begin on March 29 with the first round featuring BYU and Boise State. The winner will advance to the second round the following day.

The afternoon session of the second round will feature No. 2 seed Utah, No. 3 seed Tigers, Southern Utah and Washington. The evening session that day will kick off at 9 p.m. CT and will feature top seed and host UCLA, No. 4 seed Missouri, Stanford and the winner from the first round.

The top two teams from each of the two sessions on March 30 will advance to the regional final on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. CT.

The two top squads from the regional final and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the 2023 NCAA Championship, April 13-15, in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition, the top event specialist on each event who is not a part of the advancing team or all-around competitor will advance to the national championship in that event only.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.