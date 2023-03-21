Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Gov. Ivey proposes $400 tax rebate, here’s what you need to know

Alabama tax rebate
Alabama tax rebate(Canva)
By Jennifer Horton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is proposing a one-time, $400 tax rebate. Here’s what you need to know.

Who qualifies?

Those who filed taxes in 2021.

How will it work?

Lawmakers must approve the funds first.

When will the funds be available?

If approved, it would take the state 60-90 days to cut the checks.

Who isn’t qualified?

Those who don’t meet the income threshold to file taxes, and those who didn’t file in 2021.

Why now?

The governor is asking lawmakers to authorize the funds to help working families who are grappling with inflationary costs.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
From the left, Marquet Caldwell and Michael Lamar Jr. are two of three suspects charged in a...
3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida

Latest News

Alabama has started screening for two additional genetic but treatable disorders in newborns.
Alabama begins screening newborns for 2 additional genetic disorders
Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House
Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, announces he will resign at the end of the month.
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland announces he is resigning
Leadership Montgomery students learn from local fire, rescue
Leadership Montgomery students learn from local fire, rescue