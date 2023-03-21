Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Governor’s budgets propose one-time tax rebate, teacher pay raises

Gov. Kay Ivey's proposed budgets include tax rebates.
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama could spend a record number of your tax dollars this year. Now the governor’s proposed budgets mean some of that money could go back to the citizens.

Gov. Kay Ivey is proposing a one-time $400 rebate to individuals who files taxes in Alabama and $800 for families.

“She recognizes that families are facing inflationary costs, other challenges in this current economic environment, and the state’s ability to provide one-time assistance in the form of these one-time funds, certainly aimed to assist our working families across the state of Alabama who are struggling to make ends meet,” said State Finance Director Bill Poole.

Lawmakers will have to pass this rebate in a separate bill.

The state has two budgets: the education trust fund and the general fund, which covers everything else. The general fund proposal is around $2.9 billion.

The big news out of the education budget is a 2% pay raise for teachers.

Poole said there is also a focus on increasing the state’s reserves in case of an economic downfall.

“Bring that reserve fund to its highest historic level of $150 million, which is a very small percentage relative to the overall budget but is believed to be important relative to protecting that budget against fluctuating revenues and out years,” he said.

Something missing from the budget is a line item allocating the extra $300 million needed to complete the construction of the new prison in Elmore County.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
From the left, Marquet Caldwell and Michael Lamar Jr. are two of three suspects charged in a...
3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida

Latest News

Alabama budgets propose one-time tax rebate, teacher pay raises
Governor’s budgets propose one-time tax rebate, teacher pay raises
Jay Steward
Bond set at $300K for ex-Tuscumbia officer charged with murder after fatal crash
Joining us for First at Four is Jon Decker to tell us more about the meeting that took place...
Presidents of China and Russia amid Ukraine War
Alabama has started screening for two additional genetic but treatable disorders in newborns.
Alabama begins screening newborns for 2 additional genetic disorders