Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland announces he is resigning

Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, announces he will resign at the end of the month.
Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, announces he will resign at the end of the month.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A typical council meeting Monday evening turned into a farewell to Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland.

During the meeting, Strickland announced he would be resigning from his position at the end of March.

During a phone call with News4, Strickland said he wanted to be more flexible, hoping to find more time to spend with family as he gets older.

“When you decide one day that you want to take two or three days to go somewhere, it is almost impossible to do that as mayor,” said Strickland. “As I get closer to retirement, I just feel my family time is more important.”

Ron Adams, the District Five Councilman in Hartford, will take over temporarily when Strickland leaves. The city council will choose to elect one of their own to fill the remainder of Strickland’s term. If an agreement cannot be reached, the new temporary mayor will be appointed by Governor Kay Ivey.

Strickland thanked the people of Hartford and Geneva County for being so supportive of him and his family during this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
From the left, Marquet Caldwell and Michael Lamar Jr. are two of three suspects charged in a...
3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting
Two people have died after separate shootings in Selma over the weekend.
2 dead in separate weekend shootings in Selma

Latest News

Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House
Leadership Montgomery students learn from local fire, rescue
Leadership Montgomery students learn from local fire, rescue
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault after an incident with a machete.
Montgomery man charged after victim struck by machete
New York Police officers wait for instructions around the courthouse ahead of former President...
Trump waits out grand jury as New York braces for protests