Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland announces he is resigning

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A typical council meeting Monday evening turned into a farewell to Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland.

During the meeting, Strickland announced he would be resigning from his position at the end of March.

During a phone call with News4, Strickland said he wanted to be more flexible, hoping to find more time to spend with family as he gets older.

“When you decide one day that you want to take two or three days to go somewhere, it is almost impossible to do that as mayor,” said Strickland. “As I get closer to retirement, I just feel my family time is more important.”

Ron Adams, the District Five Councilman in Hartford, will take over temporarily when Strickland leaves. The city council will choose to elect one of their own to fill the remainder of Strickland’s term. If an agreement cannot be reached, the new temporary mayor will be appointed by Governor Kay Ivey.

Strickland thanked the people of Hartford and Geneva County for being so supportive of him and his family during this time.

