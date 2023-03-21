Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lauderdale Co. inmate indicted for supplying fentanyl to another inmate

Russell Lyn Reatherford
Russell Lyn Reatherford(Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield man was arrested Monday for allegedly supplying a Lauderdale County inmate with a lethal amount of fentanyl.

Harley Coyer, an inmate in the Lauderdale County Jail, died on Feb. 14 from an overdose of fentanyl. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office indicted Russell Reatherford Monday for allegedly supplying Coyer with the drugs.

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Reatherford for felony murder, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. Investigators with the sheriff’s office presented evidence including a toxicology report to the grand jury.

According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Reatherford was already an inmate at the time and remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. At the time of Coyer’s death, Reatherford was sharing a cell with him. Reatherford was arrested on warrants the day before Coyer’s death.

A second inmate who was in the cell with Coyer was taken to the hospital the same day as Coyer’s death.

The Lauderdale County Coroner was notified and pronounced the inmate dead.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
The above map shows approximately where the crash took place according to Kinston Police.
Slocomb Police: Accident kills chief’s son
From the left, Marquet Caldwell and Michael Lamar Jr. are two of three suspects charged in a...
3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting
Two people have died after separate shootings in Selma over the weekend.
2 dead in separate weekend shootings in Selma

Latest News

Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House
Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, announces he will resign at the end of the month.
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland announces he is resigning
Leadership Montgomery students learn from local fire, rescue
Leadership Montgomery students learn from local fire, rescue
Montgomery police have charged a man with assault after an incident with a machete.
Montgomery man charged after victim struck by machete
New York Police officers wait for instructions around the courthouse ahead of former President...
Trump waits out grand jury as New York braces for protests