Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House

Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Expanding Medicaid in Alabama would save lives and create jobs, according to the Cover Alabama coalition.

Members of the Cover Alabama coalition met outside the State House Tuesday to discuss the benefits of Medicaid expansion. According to the group, expanding Medicaid would ensure health coverage for “tens of thousands” of Alabamians who cannot afford private insurance.

During Tuesday’s event, speakers shared personal stories about how Medicaid expansion would improve their lives. They also discussed how expansion would strengthen Alabama’s economy and protect healthcare access in rural communities.

“Now more than ever before, we have the opportunity to ensure that no Alabama man has to choose between going to the doctor and putting food on the table,” Debbie Smith said. “Do this smart, compassionate and fiscally responsible thing and expand Medicaid now.”

The Cover Alabama coalition said expanding Medicaid would benefit nearly 300,000 people across the state.

Alabama is one of just 11 states that has not yet expanded Medicaid.

