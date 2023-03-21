Montgomery man charged after victim struck by machete

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with assault after an incident with a machete.

According to court documents, Timothy Palmer, 41, is charged with assault second degree.

An arrest affidavit indicates the incident happened on March 10th on 7th Street around 8:30 a.m. During the incident, Palmer injured the victim by striking them in the head with a machete, causing a large abrasion.

A motive for the incident was not provided in court documents. We have reached out to the police for more information.

Palmer was taken into custody on Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $15,000 bail.

