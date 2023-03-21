National Nutrition Month encourages healthy habits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign to teach more people about developing healthy eating habits and making informed food choices.

National Nutrition Month is celebrated every March to focus on helping people to make correct food choices and develop good eating and exercise habits. The idea is to use this month to develop habits that will last all year long.

The theme for National Nutrition Month this year is “Fuel for the Future,” emphasizing that food is the fuel that keeps your body running smoothly. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages consumers to fuel for the future when planning meals and snacks.

The Jackson Wellness Center offers classes with a Registered Dietician to help meet specific and personalized nutritional needs and goals. Find more information about Jackson’s nutritional counseling at Nutrition Counseling | Wellness Center (jacksonwellnessmgm.com).

The hospital also offers a free monthly class called “Nutrition for Healthy Living” to help dispel myths and get the truth about fads surrounding nutrition. The next class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on March 30th at the Jackson Wellness Center on Halcyon Park Drive.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics started National Nutrition Month in 1980. Find its list of tips and tricks to make your diet more nutritious at this website.

