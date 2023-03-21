Advertise
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has more details behind the arrest of former Faith Academy teacher and soccer coach, Jonathan Sauers.

He was released from Metro Jail Monday night on a $45,000 bond.

He’s accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student. The 44-year-old is charged with one count of a school employee sex act and one count of a school employee sexual contact with student under age 19.

According to brand new court documents, Sauers confessed to the crime. Investigators said last Monday, the teen told her parents she was going to the Semmes Walmart to buy school supplies when really, she was meeting her teacher.

Documents also revealed the 16-year old’s parents went to check on their daughter at the Walmart when she hadn’t returned in over an hour. Her parents found her vehicle and her phone inside, but she wasn’t there.

Investigators said Sauers picked her up and drove to a Subway restaurant across the street where they allegedly had sex in the back of his SUV.

Mobile County deputies have since obtained a search warrant of the SUV, seizing any digital devices and DNA.

In the court documents, a detective said Sauers, “ultimately confessed to having sexual intercourse and sexual contact with the 16-year-old victim.”

Sauer’s defense attorney Christine Hernandez said he has pleaded not guilty, and her client is, “presumed innocent under U.S. Constitution just like anyone charged with a crime.”

