Roundabout construction to cause lane closure on Wire Rd. in Auburn
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction is underway for a roundabout in Lee County that’s part of an $8.6 million expansion to the soccer complex in Auburn.

According to the city of Auburn, the construction is taking place at the Auburn Soccer Complex on Wire Road.

The outside eastbound lane of Wire Road will be closed over the next two days between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

They will have people conducting traffic to keep the roads flowing in both directions.

Officials want to remind you to slow down and be careful in the area while construction occurs.

