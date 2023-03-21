Turning much warmer; storms Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy first full day of spring! It once again feels anything but spring-like this morning with freezing temperatures in most communities. The very cold start will give way to noticeably warmer highs in the middle and upper 60s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs head for the middle and upper 60s today with plenty of sun. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will go from the upper 60s today to the upper 70s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. You can also say goodbye to the 30s after this morning. While a few upper 30s are possible tonight, most of us should stay at or above 40 degrees.

Plenty of sun is again in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Some afternoon clouds will mix in, sure, but there will be a good deal of blue sky. This will boost temperatures into the middle 80s each afternoon with a southerly breeze around 10-20 mph. Both days will be a little on the humid side -- especially Friday.

Rain and storms are likely Friday night with the potential for severe weather. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will push in from Mississippi Friday night, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms with it. Some strong storms are looking increasingly likely with this system given the ingredients we will have in place across Alabama.

A couple of those could turn severe with damaging wind gusts and a tornado both being possible. Everyone has a chance of seeing a severe storm, but not everyone will. It should be confined to a few problematic areas Friday night as the most significant severe threat stays just to our north and west.

Drier air will push in behind the rain for the weekend as highs stay warmer than normal around 80 degrees. The sky will feature plenty of sunshine on Saturday, followed by some additional cloudiness on Sunday.

Temperatures are heading up this week with a few rain and storm chances starting Friday night. (WSFA 12 News)

We can’t rule out a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as Gulf of Mexico air surges northward across Alabama. Right now those chances are at 40%. The pattern should continue to support scattered wet weather Sunday night into early next week.

With sufficient warmth and mugginess in place, the chance of a few stronger storms does exist during this period. Right now it does not look like a big severe weather event, though it is something we will watch closely!

