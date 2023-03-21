Advertise
Video shows reported attempted Dothan kidnapping that police dispute

Dothan police say video shows the social media-reported attempted kidnapping of a woman in a parking lot did not happen though the woman appears to have been startled.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police say video shows the social media-reported attempted kidnapping of a woman did not happen though that woman appears to have been startled.

Surveillance camera footage reveals her exiting Walgreens Sunday evening. While hurrying to her car, she approaches a man simultaneously walking back to a truck parked two spaces away from her vehicle after he disposed of a bag into an outdoor trash receptacle.

The man nudges slightly closer to the woman, appearing to startle her.

He then walks to the rear of his pickup, where he lingers with another man as the 21-year-old woman drives away unharmed.

She apparently notified her parents, who posted on social media concerns that a potential kidnapper had targeted their daughter.

“BOLO (Be on lookout for) for this truck that just attempted to lure and abduct my daughter from the Walgreens at corner of Westgate & 84. Please be on lookout and call (me) or the police if see! LADIES BE AWARE!,” is the message they posted.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny believes the post unnecessarily alerted others to non-existent dangers.

“Social media, for a long time, has been the Nexus for misinformation,” he told News 4.

He promises that Dothan police will always respond to concerns but believes spreading unfounded information is not the proper way to handle these matters.

“If someone is attempted to be abducted, lured away, or any of the adjectives used in that (post) you’ll see it on our Facebook,” he said.

Benny said the license plate did not match the truck but called that “not unusual” and could be due to several factors. There are no indications the truck was stolen.

