Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."(New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you love the outdoors and don’t mind interacting with the occasional bear then a job may be waiting for you in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish posted a job on Facebook that says it is looking for professional bear huggers.

The post includes photos showing workers cuddling with baby bears.

The agency is actually looking to hire conservation officers, and interactions with bears is only one part of the job.

The listing says the department is looking for someone who likes to hike in strenuous conditions, has the courage to crawl into a bear den, and will trust coworkers to keep them safe during the process.

The department says the job is guaranteed to bring someone the experience of a lifetime.

Those interested have until March 30th to apply.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

