Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.

According to Maj. Saba Coleman, at 5:11 a.m., officers and medics were called to an area of the Eastern Boulevard after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, a woman was found to have been fatally shot.

WSFA 12 News found the scene near the Extended Stay America hotel, located near the Eastern Boulevard.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, was released.

MPD is asking anyone with information about this fatal shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness at 334-625-4000 or police at 334-625-2831.

