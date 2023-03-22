Advertise
2 bills filed to revise, repeal Alabama’s abortion ban

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile County, has filed two bills that would add exceptions to the state’s abortion laws.

Alabama has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. One of the newly-filed bills seeks to add exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape and incest. The other would repeal the state’s abortion ban entirely.

Figures says she realizes she is attempting to pass the bills in a Republican-controlled legislature.

“I introduced these bills to reignite the conversation around women’s rights. It needs to be dealt with so that we as a state can put something in place that is more palatable for all women,” Figures said.

Adding exceptions to the state’s abortion laws is a priority this session for the Democratic party.

Republicans are also considering follow-up legislation to the state’s abortion ban. Rather than address the lack of access to abortions, the party wants to streamline the state’s adoption process.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

