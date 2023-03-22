Advertise
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms 2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been shot and a suspect is in custody.

It happened at 3125 Bradford Place Wednesday morning.

Both deputies were taken to UAB Hospital. One of the deputies is being prepped for surgery.

Authorities say the deputies were doing a welfare check at the home when the shooting happened.


We have a crew headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

