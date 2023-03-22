Advertise
2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school

FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Durham, North Carolina, officials said.

The three teens were shot Tuesday night near Brogden Middle School, news outlets reported, citing the Durham Police Department. Officers initially responded to a report of a juvenile shot and found the victim’s parents had taken him to a hospital, police said.

The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the night using a drone and a cadaver dog to search the area. The bodies of the two other teens were found Wednesday morning after daylight, according to the reports. The hospitalized teen was in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released the teens’ identities. They said the shooting does not appear to be random, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

