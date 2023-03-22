ALBBAA launches annual turkey hunting photo contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association is kicking off its 11th annual Big Gobbler Photo Contest.

The contest is designed to showcase turkey hunting in Alabama’s Black Belt, while also highlighting seasoned and new hunters. ALBBAA says this year’s winner will receive a collectible trumpet call hand-turned. It will be numbered - only 200 were made - and signed by Preston Pittman and Ron Jolly.

“Springtime in Alabama’s Black Belt signals turkey season has finally arrived and hunters eagerly take to the woods in search of the elusive black beard gobbler,” said Pam Swanner, executive director of the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association. “If you’re looking to enjoy the thrill associated with pursuing the largest game bird in North America, the Black Belt is the perfect place to be. Our region also boasts stunning natural beauty and incredible local establishments for food, drinks and fellowship before or after your hunt.”

Alabama’s 2023 spring wild turkey season officially began with a youth-only hunting weekend on March 18-19. Turkey season in most areas of Alabama runs March 25-May 8.

This year’s Big Gobbler Photo Contest, conducted online on the ALBBAA website, begins March 25. Voting runs through May 12 to allow additional time for photos submitted near the end of the hunting season.

Here are the rules and guidelines for this year’s contest:

To enter the contest, hunters must upload, through the ALBBAA website , a photo of a turkey harvested during the 2023 spring wild turkey season from within the 23-county Black Belt region. The winner of the contest is selected exclusively through online voting.

Entries can be submitted and votes cast online at this link

Participants are limited to only one entry and must fully complete the online form with the necessary information, including everyone in the photo and the county where the turkey was harvested.

Visitors to the contest webpage may vote once per day, per entry, per IP address. In the case of any dispute, the decision of ALBBAA officials is final. Photo contest winners from recent years are not eligible for entry.

The ALBBAA reserves the right to approve or disapprove of a submitted photo. Cause for disqualification of photo can include, but is not limited to (a) the photo content presents the subject in an unethical or disrespectful composition, (b) the photo content is perceived to cast a negative perception of hunters and their contribution to the management of wildlife, and (c) voting violation which imposes an unfair advantage to others.

All sportsmen and sportswomen are reminded to purchase a hunting license online through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources before heading afield.

Only photos of turkeys harvested in the Black Belt during the 2023 season are eligible, including any turkeys taken during the youth-only hunting weekend that was held March 18-19.

“We hope hunters will participate in the Big Gobbler Contest and showcase the amazing turkey hunting in the Black Belt,” Swanner said.

Each bird harvest must be immediately recorded within 48 hours to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Hunters are also reminded to comply with all game laws, including purchasing a valid hunting license.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.