ASU hosting formal opening and celebration of the Montgomery Interpretive Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A formal opening and celebration of the Montgomery Interpretive Center (MIC) at Alabama State University will be held on March 26 at 3:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Montgomery Interpretive Center, located on the University campus in front of The ASU Stadium on the corner of Harris Way and North University.

The MIC celebrates Montgomery’s storied history of the famous 1965 Selma to Montgomery March that helped obtain voting rights for black citizens.

“We are very proud to have the Montgomery Interpretive Center located at the University because it is a major asset and honor having it here, and also because it emphasizes and highlights one of the nation’s most important events of the modern Civil Rights Movement, which is the Montgomery phase of the 1965 Voting Rights struggle, ASU’s major role in it, and how it is all the culmination of the heroic struggle that helped bring freedom and equality to all citizens of our nation,” said Dr. Howard Robinson of ASU’s National Center.

He explains that the March 26 event will allow the local community to view the MIC exhibits free of charge and to view a photo-journalistic exhibition chronicling the Voting Rights campaign of 1965 with a focus on the Selma to Montgomery March, which was curated by ASU Professor Cleve Webber, from the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The opening is sponsored by ASU’s National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African American Culture and the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, managed by the National Park Service.

