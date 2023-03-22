Capital murder trial continues for man accused in 2018 shooting death of Huntsville 3-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jurors heard closing arguments on Tuesday in the capital murder case of a man accused in the shooting death of a Huntsville three-year-old.

Martin Evenes is charged in connection to the death of three-year-old Livia Robinson. Livia was shot while she was asleep on a couch in a home on Murray Road in 2018.

Evenes’s lawyers and the prosecutors say they are not trying to prove whether Martin killed Livia Robinson, but whether he had the intent to kill. Investigators say Robinson was killed in a drive-by shooting that stemmed from an argument on social media.

Evenes’s attorney, Brian Beck, argued that he did not intend to kill, but rather scare the people in the home. However, prosecutor Timothy Douthit says looking at where the gunshots landed around the door, there was intent to kill.

The state is asking the jury to convict Evenes on two counts of capital murder.

Brittney Kingston and Dominique Russell are also charged in Livia’s death, and both took to the witness stand during this trial.

In 2018, Investigator Frank Rosler said Evenes confessed to firing at the home, but said that he was never aiming for a specific person.

Jury deliberation continues on Wednesday.

