CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at strip club stop man with gun in Florida

Strip club security guards fight and detain an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club. (OBTAINED BY TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Security guards stopped an armed man at a strip club in Florida.

Tampa police released security footage from Mons Venus strip club on Sunday.

They say Michael Rudman tried to walk into the club wearing a red and black devil mask and carrying a firearm.

Authorities say the security guard stopped a potential mass shooting at a strip club in Tampa. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

Before he could enter the club, security video shows a security guard grabbing the weapon.

The two fought as other security guards jumped in. They were able to disarm and subdue the man.

Police say three security guards suffered minor injuries from the struggle, but no one was hurt inside the establishment.

Rudman faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Police are looking for a motive for his actions as part of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

