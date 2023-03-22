Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ to be considered by Alabama Senate committee

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Senate Bill one, or the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act,” will be considered in a Senate judiciary committee Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. April Weaver, R-Brierfield, would toughen the requirements for prison inmates to receive “good time” credits for early release.

The bill was named after Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was shot and killed while chasing a suspect. The suspect was a known felon who had been awarded early release for good behavior and had multiple incidents of violence and escape while incarcerated.

Alabama law currently allows inmates to have up to 75 days removed from their prison sentence for every 30 days served. This means prisoners can serve less than one-third of their sentence before being released on good behavior.

Weaver’s legislation will require all inmates to prove themselves for a set term of months before good time can begin to be accrued. It will also prohibit access to good time for those who commit serious offenses in prison.

Weaver is expected to present the legislation along with supporters from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Alabama Sheriff’s Association and other groups will be in attendance.

Johnson’s fellow deputy, Chris Poole, was shot in the head during the same pursuit but survived his injuries and will also attend Wednesday’s committee meeting to support the bill.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
From the left, Marquet Caldwell and Michael Lamar Jr. are two of three suspects charged in a...
3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer

Latest News

Mayor Steven Reed to officially launch re-election campaign
Mayor Steven Reed to officially launch re-election campaign
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed delivered the State of the City address on Jan. 31, 2023.
Montgomery mayor to announce bid for re-election Wednesday
Alabama Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile County, has filed two bills that would add exceptions to...
2 bills filed to revise, repeal Alabama’s abortion ban
Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House