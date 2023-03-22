‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ to be considered by Alabama Senate committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Senate Bill one, or the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act,” will be considered in a Senate judiciary committee Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. April Weaver, R-Brierfield, would toughen the requirements for prison inmates to receive “good time” credits for early release.

The bill was named after Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson, who was shot and killed while chasing a suspect. The suspect was a known felon who had been awarded early release for good behavior and had multiple incidents of violence and escape while incarcerated.

Alabama law currently allows inmates to have up to 75 days removed from their prison sentence for every 30 days served. This means prisoners can serve less than one-third of their sentence before being released on good behavior.

Weaver’s legislation will require all inmates to prove themselves for a set term of months before good time can begin to be accrued. It will also prohibit access to good time for those who commit serious offenses in prison.

Weaver is expected to present the legislation along with supporters from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Alabama Sheriff’s Association and other groups will be in attendance.

Johnson’s fellow deputy, Chris Poole, was shot in the head during the same pursuit but survived his injuries and will also attend Wednesday’s committee meeting to support the bill.

