Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

EJI Director Bryan Stevenson awarded National Humanities Medal

President Joe Biden honored Equal Justice Initiative Director Bryan Stevenson with a National...
President Joe Biden honored Equal Justice Initiative Director Bryan Stevenson with a National Humanities Medal on March 21, 2023.(Source: White House)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A nationally known figure in helping the underserved traveled from Montgomery to the White House this week for a special honor.

Equal Justice Initiative Director Bryan Stevenson was among 24 people honored by President Joe Biden with the 2021 National Medals of Arts in conjunction with the National Humanities Medals.

Stevenson was among 11 recipients of the National Humanities Medals. The National Endowment for the Humanities describes these medals as honoring “an individual or organization whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of the human experience, broadened citizens’ engagement with history or literature, or helped preserve and expand Americans’ access to cultural resources.”

Stevenson was honored “for his moral call to redeem the soul of our Nation,” the White House citation says. He is described as “An advocate fighting tirelessly for the poor, incarcerated, and condemned, Bryan Stevenson follows the Book of Micah’s instruction to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly as he chronicles the legacy of lynching and racism in America, shining a light on what has been and all that we can be as a Nation.”

The EJI, which was founded by Stevenson, says the award recognizes the organization’s work too, which it describes as having “provided legal representation to people sentenced to death, children prosecuted as adults, and people who have been abused and treated unfairly in the criminal legal system.”

The medal also honors EJI’s public history work, including the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, which teaches about the nation’s history of racial injustice and how its legacy informs effective approaches to addressing inequality and injustice today.

Other humanities medal recipients include academic pioneer Johnnetta Betsch Cole, historian Earl Lewis, Native American academic Henrietta Mann and authors Amy Tan and Colson Whitehead.

Biden also presented the National Medal of the Arts - the nation’s highest award for artists - to 12 recipients, including Gladys Knight, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bruce Springsteen and Jose Feliciano.

This was Biden’s first time hosting the awards ceremony, which was postponed due to the COVID-9 pandemic.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Montgomery police identify Tuesday's homicide victim
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County sheriff’s deputies shot; suspect in custody
A turkey from Gov. Kay Ivey's turkey pardoning ceremony in November 2022.
ALBBAA launches annual turkey hunting photo contest
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom,...
Father allegedly admits to killing Amore Wiggins, denied bond