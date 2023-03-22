Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Leaders in Shelby County are working to secure I-65 expansion project funding

An overturned vehicle is causing delays on I-65 NB between Prattville and Montgomery.
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on I-65 NB between Prattville and Montgomery.((Source: ALDOT))
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County leaders are working to get some help with the proposed Interstate 65 expansion project.

It’s a project drivers have been talking about for a while.

County officials are currently in discussions with Alabaster and Calera leaders to consider funding for the project.

The I-65 expansion project is the largest single highway project in Shelby County history with a projected cost of $200 million.

Shelby County manager Chad Scroggins says the goal is to improve traffic congestion.

“We originally had asked Pelham, but we realized it’s difficult for them to fund projects that are outside their jurisdiction,” Scroggins said. “So right now, we are looking at the two municipal partners of Alabaster and the city of Calera where this project would actually run through their municipal boundaries.”

The county is asking Alabaster and Calera to provide $1.75 million each.

“Our economic development entity 58 Inc. has already committed $2 million of economic development funds to 10% for the total project.”

Typically, federal highway projects are done with ALDOT and federal highway money, but this is the county’s pitch to ALDOT to see if they can speed up the project.

“80% would be federal highway funds that come to the state, 10% would be ALDOT match, and we are very thankful for them to consider that, but then 10% local match here.”

The county hopes on Monday that the commission will consider the 10% match funds to commit to ALDOT.

Nothing has been agreed on as of yet, but we will continue to keep you updated.

The proposed project aims to expand to 6 lanes with the hopes of starting work within 18 months.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Woman dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Montgomery
Alabama freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested on March 15.
Saban suspends Alabama DB following arrest in Florida
Authorities in Oregon said they recovered $525,000 worth of fentanyl pills and powder.
Deputies seize more than 150,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s office says
From the left, Marquet Caldwell and Michael Lamar Jr. are two of three suspects charged in a...
3 charged in weekend Montgomery shooting
LaKeith Smith's sentence for his felony murder conviction was reduced to 30 years with time...
Sentence reduced for man convicted after friend killed by officer

Latest News

Jury finds man guilty of capital murder after 2018 shooting death of Huntsville 3-year-old
Alabama State Capitol
Buy Alabama’s Best 2023 campaign launches Wednesday
Opelika police to host memorial, candlelight vigil in honor of Amore Wiggins
Opelika police to host memorial, candlelight vigil in honor of Amore Wiggins
Montgomery Zoo holding ‘Zoo Weekend’ March 25-26
Montgomery Zoo holding ‘Zoo Weekend’ March 25-26
Montgomery Zoo holding ‘Zoo Weekend’ this Saturday
Montgomery Zoo holding ‘Zoo Weekend’ this Saturday