Leaders in Shelby County are working to secure I-65 expansion project funding

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County leaders are working to get some help with the proposed Interstate 65 expansion project.

It’s a project drivers have been talking about for a while.

County officials are currently in discussions with Alabaster and Calera leaders to consider funding for the project.

The I-65 expansion project is the largest single highway project in Shelby County history with a projected cost of $200 million.

Shelby County manager Chad Scroggins says the goal is to improve traffic congestion.

“We originally had asked Pelham, but we realized it’s difficult for them to fund projects that are outside their jurisdiction,” Scroggins said. “So right now, we are looking at the two municipal partners of Alabaster and the city of Calera where this project would actually run through their municipal boundaries.”

The county is asking Alabaster and Calera to provide $1.75 million each.

“Our economic development entity 58 Inc. has already committed $2 million of economic development funds to 10% for the total project.”

Typically, federal highway projects are done with ALDOT and federal highway money, but this is the county’s pitch to ALDOT to see if they can speed up the project.

“80% would be federal highway funds that come to the state, 10% would be ALDOT match, and we are very thankful for them to consider that, but then 10% local match here.”

The county hopes on Monday that the commission will consider the 10% match funds to commit to ALDOT.

Nothing has been agreed on as of yet, but we will continue to keep you updated.

The proposed project aims to expand to 6 lanes with the hopes of starting work within 18 months.

