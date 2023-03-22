Montgomery mayor to announce bid for re-election Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is expected to officially launch his re-election campaign.

The announcement is set to take place Wednesday at noon at Gateway Park Lodge. Community leaders and supporters are expected to join Reed in making the announcement.

WSFA 12 News will provide coverage of Reed’s announcement on air and online.

In 2019, Reed made history after receiving more than 67 percent of the popular vote to become the first black mayor in the city’s 200-year history.

